The Washington Wizards broke the bank on their star guard Thursday. According to ESPN, Beal has signed a max extension worth $72 million over the next two years with the Wizards. The deal includes a 2022 player option in which Beal can opt-out of his contract with the Wizards and hit the free agency.

Should Beal choose not to take the option in 2022, ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski reports that Beal could sign the richest contract in NBA history worth $266 million over 5 years. The D.C. based franchise hasn’t been shy about emptying their wallets for their players.

Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to extend his deal for two years on a $72M maximum contract, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Deal includes player option for 2022-23. Total value: 4-years, nearly $130M. Story: https://t.co/ViKhzu5dU9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2019

John Wall signed a 4-year extension in 2017 worth $170 million. Wall was sidelined all of last season with an Achilles injury he suffered at home. The Wizards also signed Otto Porter to a deal worth $106 million before the Wizards traded him to Chicago.

Prior to signing his extension, rumors swirled of whether Beal would be traded with the Lakers considered to be a top landing spot for the dead-eye shooter. It seems as though any trade talks at least for now will be halted unless a team is willing to make a move for Beal with the risk of losing him in two seasons.