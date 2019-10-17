The Compton MC spent much of the year putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited, Born 2 Rap LP. The album was originally scheduled to drop in October. He held a dope listening party in Los Angeles during BET Weekend, and it was met with positive early reviews. But we haven’t heard much about it since then … Until now.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 16) in a now-deleted post to give an update on the project.

The Game said that the album will be released through his new record label, Prolific Records, next month. More notably, he shared that the collection will be his last studio release.

“Hood morning (no typo) to my day 1 fans [and] those waiting on the album,” he said. “I know I’ve been quiet but I’ve been grinding, tightening up the album for a November release. In the process, I started @prolificrecordsla [and] I will drop my last studio album [Born 2 Rap] on this imprint.”

Previously, the My Life rapper opened up to Nick Cannon about his decision to come out of the game with this upcoming album, telling him, “you know what, man, 10 albums is good. “No other rapper outside of Drake has more number one albums than me. We tied at nine,” The Game stated.

Born 2 Rap will also feature an unreleased verse from Nipsey Hussle, as well as a rumored guest appearance from Meek Mill, whom he recently made peace with.