Yung Miami is officially a mother of two!

Gossip of the City reported that the young rapper had her baby girl. Last Sunday she posted a picture in a cheetah print dress and the caption read, “Last Sunday Being Pregnant 😛.”

She didn’t post anything today about her delivery but we’re hoping that it was safe and smooth.

The last thing her baby’s daddy, 808 Southside, posted was an off guard picture of himself in the club yesterday.

This is the couple’s first child together. Southside currently has 5 children, sons Karmello, Legend, RJ and two daughters named Karlye and Haylee. Yung Miami has a son.

With her other half, JT, finally out of prison and Miami giving birth, it’s looking like a bright year for the city girls. Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas revealed that JT is already back in the studio working on a new album. “She gon’ start recording next week and just stay tuned,” he told TMZ.

According to Pierre the album will come at the top of the year. “Album be ready in 90 days,” he added. Are y’all ready to act up to new music from the duo?