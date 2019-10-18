Chuck D is suing a publishing company for tricking him out of owning the rights to his music. Which Chuck says cost him has cost him more than $1 million in royalties.

According to TMZ, after Chuck signed with Reach Global Music and Terrordome Music Publishing in 2001. The label and publishing company took advantage of his lack of business acumen, and screwed him out of tons of cash and the rights to his songs.

In the docs, Chuck D claims the record label’s created a complex master plan to hide money from him including what he says were hidden transactions, false and fraudulent copyright registrations and accounting tricks.

According to the suit, Chuck D says he only became aware of the scheme against him in February, when he finally got his hands on some of the documents that he claims were used to defraud him. Chuck D claims he’s lost a 42% stake in his music catalog, as it existed in 2012, forever.Both Chuck D and Reach Global will appear in court to settle the dispute soon, as a hearing for the first case will take place on November 25.