With a few democratic presidential debates under his belt, Sen. Cory Booker is no stranger to the hot seat. But that does not mean he was prepared for being questioned about proposing to Rosario Dawson.

Sen. Booker made a visit to Ari Shapiro of NPR for a series titled Off Script when he was asked by a voter “You’re pretty handsome man and I don’t think it’s going to get better than Rosario. So when are you proposing?”

“I can’t announce something like that. She would be mad at me. That would be her saying no,” Booker replied. “Oh you come up with a proposal to me on NPR. For crying out loud.

“I would, I would, I would I will if should I ever get to that point.”

Earlier in his candidacy, news broke about a romance between the two. Recently Dawson received questions that asked if Booker would be able to break the campaign trail to visit her during a red carpet premiere, but detailed she was understanding if he did not.

“I will try to embarrass her and put her on the spot. But I’m not making any…I’m very happily happy where I am right now,” Booker added.

You can see the question at the 3:08 mark of the video below.