[WATCH] Dame D.O.L.L.A. and Jeremih Link Up for ‘Money Ball’ Music Video

After slow roasting Shaq over two diss songs, Dame D.O.L.L.A. is turning the attention back to his Big D.O.L.L.A. album. He has released the deluxe edition of the album and also released the visuals for “Money Ball” featuring Jeremih, Derrick Mliano and Danny From Sobrante.

The video for “Money Ball” also brings in Dame’s Portland Trailblazers teammate CJ McCollum ahead of the start of the season.

The deluxe edition of the album brings six new tracks and features from Jadakiss, Sada Baby, G-Eazy, Lil Durk, Mozzy and Benny The Butcher.

You can check out the tracklist and the new video below.