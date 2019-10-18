Gang Starr sent a ripple across the Hip-Hop community with the release of the J. Cole-featured “Family and Loyalty.” Confirming it wasn’t a one time drop, DJ Premier returns with a new single, “Bad Name,” along with the announcement of an album.

The seventh studio album from Gang Starr will be titled One of the Best Yet and is their first since The Ownerz was dropped in 2003.

Guru passed nearly a decade ago but his presence is just as strong as past releases on “Bad Name,” which also shows the group is understanding of the culture, with the trademark flow of the late rapper hitting the social topics of today across the flow of Premier.

“This album means everything to me. It’s a continuation of what I never wanted to end” Premier stated. “It’s a very foreign place for me and very emotional. I get happy, sad, excited; my feelings are kind of all over the place. But predominantly, just very happy to be making music with Guru again.”

One of the Best Yet will be 16 tracks deep and aside from Cole, Q-Tip, M.O.P., Royce Da 5’9″, Ne-Yo, Nitty Scott, Talib Kweli and more will hit the album, which is entirely produced by Premier.

You can check out the “Bad Name” single below and be sure to grab the album when it is released on November 1. You can actually pre-order the album now.