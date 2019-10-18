When you think of P-Funk, you probably think about your parents (or grandparents). The sound that sculpted out groove and fantasy translated through music made itself popular in the 70s and 80s, but has lived on through Hip-Hop from the 90s until now. With that said, the Father of The Funk, George Clinton could quite arguably one of the most important voices still alive in popular music. That would not be hype. That would not be exaggeration. It would simply be the truth. In fact, veteran rapper Snoop Dogg said that his influence on his life has been immeasurable, and that there is a direct correlation between his name and Clinton’s hit song “Atomic Dog!”
So it is no surprise that the Grammy organization would tap him and his partner Bootsy Collins, Sheila E. and other dynamic artists to perform in the “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” airing as part of PBS’ “Great Performances” series Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on PBS. During the show, the Academy will spotlight its 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients.
Clinton his group Parliament-Funkadelic will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other honorees are Black Sabbath, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, and Dionne Warwick.
Lou Adler, Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson, and Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees; and Saul Walker is the Technical Grammy Award recipient. Also being honored is Jeffery Redding, this year’s recipient of the Music Educator Award, which is presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.