Clinton his group Parliament-Funkadelic will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other honorees are Black Sabbath, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, and Dionne Warwick.

Lou Adler, Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson, and Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees; and Saul Walker is the Technical Grammy Award recipient. Also being honored is Jeffery Redding, this year’s recipient of the Music Educator Award, which is presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.