One could say that this year has been an epic year for women in Hip-Hop. After years of hyper-masculinity, 2019 had so many female voices have emerged, and HoodCelebrityy joins the chorus.

Recently, the femcee dropper her new five-track EP, You Know The Vibez and video for it’s lead single “Bum Pon It.”

What makes her style super fly is that it successfully combines trap, dancehall and straight up Hip-Hop. This album captures all of that and more: Songs like “Bad Gyal Ting, ” “A Daughter’s Cry, ” and “Bum Pon It” will further secure her on your playlists.

And the fans love her. When she dropped in 2017, she achieved over 50 million streams on her song, “Walking Trophy.” She has collaborated with Fabolous and Trey Songz, Machel Montano, Vybz Kartel, and French Montana. However, she does not only rock with the guys, she has worked with singer/ rapper Estelle and the icon herself, Lil Kim. Over the summer, she performed at the SOURCE360 Conference and Festival Block Party on the newly dubbed Christopher Wallace Way, and the crowd went nutso.

Check out her new video and see if you agree, shorty is up next!