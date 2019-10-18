It looks like Kanye West’s delayed project, Jesus is King, will finally see the light of day. Well, maybe. You can never be too sure with Ye these days.

It was previously announced that the collection would be accompanied by a film, and we’ve finally got the trailer for the flick. Jesus is King is slate to be released via IMAX on October 25th.

The clip below features a gospel rendition of Yeezy’s 808 & Heartbreaks opener, “Say You Will” by a chorus. The camera is zoomed on in a staircase, and the trailer also contains an exerpt from the book of Mark.

In the words of Jesus Christ,

“The time is fulfilled and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel.”

Mark 1:15

Kanye West has been taking his Sunday Service all across America. He recently made a stop during Howard University’s homecoming and he plans to take his service to Jamaica on Friday.

The event will be held in the Emancipation Park in Kingston. It will be free and open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. His visit is being supported by the Jamaica Tourist Board.

He reportedly plans to take his services to Africa, Europe and Asia.