A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend and daughter with a pocket knife claiming God told him to do it.

On Saturday night, Cody Edmund Dixon was arrested and taken into custody. the 34-year-old claimed someone was chasing him, trying to kill him and that God had told him to kill his girlfriend and their child.

In a statement to People, Callahan County Sheriff’s Office says authorities received a call that a rancher had discovered a woman’s body in the middle of a country road between Baird and Putnam. Ten yards away, the body of a baby was found over a fence.

The bodies were identified as Dixon’s girlfriend Alia Rae Hutchinson, 22, and their 9-month-old daughter, Aria Ellen Dixon. Authorities believe Aria’s body was thrown over the fence onto the rancher’s property 45 minutes to an hour before it was found.

Dixon’s bond was set at $1.8 million.