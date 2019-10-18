It’s easy to understand why Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic athletes, aside from his contributions to the NBA.

He has been retired for a while but continues his philanthropic work. On Thursday afternoon he was present for the grand opening of Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. The facility already treated 300 patients and MJ was teary-eyed talking about it.

“I stand here before you as a proud parent, son, obviously a member of this community. My mother, my brothers, my daughter, my grandson, we all represent the name ‘Michael Jordan,’” the NBA Hall-of-Famer said. “As you can see, it’s a very emotional thing for me. To be able to give back to a community that’s supported me over the years.”

Additionally, he pledged to donate $7 million to a clinic in a “second economically-disadvantaged area of Charlotte, in the Brightwalk development on Statesville Avenue.”

It’s worth noting this is the retired athlete’s largest donation. Check out the clip below to see what MJ had to say: