Nipsey Hussle’s death was one of the most shocking things that happened this year. The man who allegedly gunned him down, Eric Holder, was arrested shortly after.

XXL reports that Holder filed a motion to to have his two attempted murder charges tossed. “On September 24, 2019, Holder filed a motion to dismiss counts two and four of the indictment pursuant to PC §995,” the document reads. Altogether he faces six charges: Two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors on the case argued that Holder has all factors of the Kill Zone Theory with the intention to block the motion.

Holder was represented by O.J. Simpson’s former prosecutor, Chris Darden. But Darden backed out because he didn’t want any smoke after receiving death threats.

It’s been a couple months since Nipsey Hussle passed and it still hurts like yesterday. We’re hoping his family gets justice.