We all know Snoop Dogg loves weed. His love for the recreational drug has provided job opportunities for some.

He revealed on a recent episode of the Howard Stern Show that he hired a full-time roller to have a fresh blunt handy at all times. “That motherfucker is like Lurch from the Addams Family. ‘You rang?'” he said.

Seth Rogan who also appeared on the show and hung out with Snoop before vouched for him. “He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt and if they do, he gives you one,” Rogen shared. “That motherfucker’s timing is impeccable,” Dogg said.

Snoop’s roller grosses about $40,000-$50,000 a year according to him. “That’s his J-O-B—his occupation,” Snoop said. “On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.” The veteran rapper added the job comes with cool perks like free weed.

This job isn’t unique just to Snoop Dogg. Professional blunt roller is a legit job and many celebrities have sought one. Wiz Khalifa hired one, and Waka Flocka was looking for one last year.

Elsewhere in the interview they touched on Tekashi 6ix9ine and Snoop compared him to Aretha Franklin. “I’ve heard of people telling on each other—ratting on the organization—but he ratted on other organizations on top of his organization,” he said. “He just went berzerk… That motherfucker sang like Aretha Franklin.”