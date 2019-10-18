[WATCH] Summer Walker Brings ‘Girls Need Love’ and More to NPR’s Tiny Desk

Summer Walker has the highest streamed R&B album created by a woman in history, as apart of her celebration she stopped by NPR for her Tiny Desk performance.

Backed by a band and supported by her pink stuffed animal, affectionately named “Friend,” the 23-year-old star brought a five-song set to the NPR office.

“Look, I’m really freaking excited to be here but I have social anxiety like a mother******,” Walker said during her performance. “I’m freaked the hell out, I’m sweating, but this is so exciting for me.”

You can see Summer Walker perform “Session 32,” “Wasted,” “Girls Need Love,” “Riot,” and “Playing Games.” below