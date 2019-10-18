Kanye West has been taking his Sunday Service all across America. He recently made a stop during Howard University’s homecoming and he plans to take his service to Jamaica on Friday.

The event will be held in the Emancipation Park in Kingston. It will be free and open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. His visit is being supported by the Jamaica Tourist Board.

But he’s seems to already be getting backlash. A local pastor spoke to The Jamaican Star and urged Christians to keep their guards up. “I don’t know [Kanye] as a Christian and someone who is being led by the Holy Spirit,” Pastor Stephen Blake told the Star. “We have to examine the motive here.” He plans to send his “prayer warriors” to bless the venue ahead of the “Blood on the Leaves” rapper’s performance.

But the show must go on. He reportedly plans to take his services to Africa, Europe and Asia.

He previously took his Sunday Service to Los Angeles, Wyoming, Chicago and New York City.