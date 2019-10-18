Wendy Williams has been putting in work for the past thirty years and she’s finally getting her roses while she can smell them.

The TV host was joined by Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox TV stations, radio host Elvis Duran, Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and others to celebrate her receiving the 2,677th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

“If I don’t laugh, I’ll cry, so I’ll keep it light and laughter-y,” Williams said as she took the podium to accept her honor, choking back tears all the same. “Jack and Elvis and Mitch and people have said throughout the day … I’m successful because I’ve done things my way. No, not exactly. It’s because I’m a good listener to advice, and if I don’t like the advice, then I do things my way.”

Wendy Williams tearfully accepts star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/fawxFqxx2j — TwoBeesEnt (@TwoBeesEnt) October 17, 2019

“I did not know I would be a talk-show host, but I liked the chit-chat; I’ve always liked the chit-chat,” she said. “When they told me, ‘It’s going to be a live talk show,’ I was frightened — frightened. Doing it by myself, I had no problem with because most of my career I’ve been by myself. Even in a room full of a thousand people, I always feel like the person who doesn’t belong.”

Wendy Williams had one helluva year following her public divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, who fathered a child with his younger mistress.

But we’re happy for Wendy to see a silver lining through her grey clouds.