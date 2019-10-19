Gina Rodriguez has everyone looking a Latinx people with the side eye, questioning their intentions when engaging in Black culture.

 

But Cardi B, who is Domincan and Trinidadian with a Black husband and a Black child, is not having it.

There is a larger conversation to be had here about what is blackness? Earlier this fall, at the beginning of National Hispanic History Month, Fat Joe went on Hot 97 and told the world that he is Black.

“All the music is African: Brazilian music, Dominican Music. Spanish Drums. All the music African music.” Fat Joe declared to Hot 97’s Ebro. “You getting on the Afrobeat now. I been in Africa. They been doing that.”

“Even in Puerto Rico when you go to Caribbean… Let’s speak about Latinos not being Black,” Joe said. “Latinos are Black. In Cuba, at one time, there was eight million Cubans. Five million, unfortunately, were slaves. Three million were actual Cubans, and they integrated and had babies. Same thing with Puerto Rico when you go to Loíza. And when you talk about Santeria, that came from the motherland Africa. Sometimes, Latinos may even identify themselves with African and Black culture more than Black people. This ain’t no crazy thing. Fat Joe ain’t on crack. He know what he talking about.”