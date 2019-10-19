Gina Rodriguez has everyone looking a Latinx people with the side eye, questioning their intentions when engaging in Black culture.

cardi b isn’t black and says the n word all the time & nobody says anything yal r mad inconsistent — adanna duru (@adannaduru) October 16, 2019

How come some Hispanic people can say the N word … and others can’t ? It confuses me ! If you are gonna have outrage at Gina Rodriguez…what about Cardi B and other that get a pass ? #ginarodriguez — YT MsDebDeb (@themsdebdeb) October 15, 2019

But Cardi b……. Nvm, y’all ain’t ready for that conversation https://t.co/0lTMQ2ThSm — Early 90s Baby (@El_fez_) October 16, 2019

Cardi never accepted being black. She embraces black cultures in the same way culture vultures do. She acts like a bw until its time to be a bw. https://t.co/wUfG8IT7qc — Rah 👑🇭🇹 (@Rachelle__023) October 16, 2019

But Cardi B, who is Domincan and Trinidadian with a Black husband and a Black child, is not having it.

How do you act like a black woman ? How do black women act ? https://t.co/IMxOAgi7s0 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2019

But the crazy shit is when I did videos like this people used to say are you black “but you speak Spanish so I just started saying I’m carribean cause had to always argue and then people started claiming that I don’t claim my blackness.Its like it’s always a L https://t.co/9zrqrXqYfP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2019

There is a larger conversation to be had here about what is blackness? Earlier this fall, at the beginning of National Hispanic History Month, Fat Joe went on Hot 97 and told the world that he is Black.

“All the music is African: Brazilian music, Dominican Music. Spanish Drums. All the music African music.” Fat Joe declared to Hot 97’s Ebro. “You getting on the Afrobeat now. I been in Africa. They been doing that.”

“Even in Puerto Rico when you go to Caribbean… Let’s speak about Latinos not being Black,” Joe said. “Latinos are Black. In Cuba, at one time, there was eight million Cubans. Five million, unfortunately, were slaves. Three million were actual Cubans, and they integrated and had babies. Same thing with Puerto Rico when you go to Loíza. And when you talk about Santeria, that came from the motherland Africa. Sometimes, Latinos may even identify themselves with African and Black culture more than Black people. This ain’t no crazy thing. Fat Joe ain’t on crack. He know what he talking about.”