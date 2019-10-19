Words by Dylan Kemp

As fans patiently wait for season four of Insecure, Issa Rae seems to be busy securing her bag in the music industry.

On Friday, the Emmy nominated actress and producer announced the launch of her record label imprint under Atlantic Records, along with a new single “Kinda Love” from Los Angeles based artist and Raedio signee, TeaMarr.

In a press release, Rae stated that “Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion. Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

Raedio also provides music services for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show