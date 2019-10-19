SOURCE SPORTS: D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker Could Be Plotting On Creating the Next NBA Super Team

D’Angelo Russell may be planning his own future super team of sorts.

The 23-year old point guard has expressed how excited he is to play alongside those established champions, but that hasn’t stopped him from dreaming about forming his own super team with his longtime friends Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The NBA's next superstars are rising TOGETHER. Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and D'Angelo Russell cover SLAM 224: https://t.co/r7rxR3k15W pic.twitter.com/dfx9J44uOh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 17, 2019

Russell opined during a video shoot featuring himself, Anthony Towns, and Booker that the trio will play together one day, according to Slam’s Max Resetar.

“We gotta do this again, when we’re all on the same team,” Russell said in front of rolling cameras. “Nah, don’t cut it … y’all got it on footage. When we’re all on the same team – I ain’t gonna tell you which team because I don’t know – we’re gonna do this again.”

Russell, who is a member of the Golden State Warriors, made sure not to specify a team for which he would play with Towns, a Minnesota Timberwolves center, and Booker, a guard for the Phoenix Suns. NBA tampering rules forbid players or team personnel from making comments that attempt to lure other players.

Russell, Towns, and Booker are less than a year apart in age and were all drafted in 2015. Towns and Booker played together at Kentucky, but the three have known each other since they attended various basketball camps as teenagers.

The trio is under contract with their respective teams until at least 2023, when Russell’s current deal expires. Towns and Booker are signed through 2024.