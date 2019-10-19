Words by Dylan Kemp

Who could have known that after being arrested by the feds, facing life in prison for federal racketeering and weapons charges, and snitching on his entire crew, Tekashi 6ix9ine would be getting a docuseries on Showtime?

On October 17th, Showtime announced that they would be collaborating with Rolling Stone to produce the three-part docuseries. The series would be based on journalist Stephen Witt’s in depth 2019 Rolling Stone article “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain”.

According to a press release, the docuseries “will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez exploded into Tekashi 6ix9ine, the tattooed face of Gen Z and hip hop’s prince of trolls”

Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction programming at Showtime, stated that “Beyond becoming one of the most notorious hip hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society. We’re thrilled to be partnering with such heavy hitters in the world of music and documentary to bring SuperVillain to life.”

The docuseries will be produced by Rolling Stone, Lightbox and Imagine Documentaries. Imagine co-founder Brian Grazer it set to serve as an executive producer.

News of the New York rapper’s docuseries comes about a week after 6ix9ine reportedly received a two-album record deal worth $10 million from Elliot Grange ran label, 10k Projects.

6ix9ine is currently awaiting sentencing for federal racketeering and weapons charges after accepting a plea deal in February 2019. About a month ago, 6ix9ine was the butt of internet jokes and was labeled a snitch after he testified against the Nine Trey Bloods gang in exchange for a shorter jail sentence.