Words by Dylan Kemp

On Thursday, the United States Court of Appeals backed the decision of the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division to deny The Game’s appeal for a retrial from his 2015 sexual battery lawsuit. This means the Compton emcee will have to pay $7.1 million in damages after all.

In 2015, a lawsuit was filed against The Game by VH1 reality show, Shes Got Game, contestant Priscilla Rainey. She claimed that off air, The Game, whose legal name is Jayceon Taylor, had gotten high and “forcefully reached his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks”. Rainey originally sued Taylor, for $10 million but in 2016, a jury resolved that Taylor pay $7.1 million to Rainey in damages.

Taylor had been uncooperative during the trial, having not responded to Rainey’s lawsuit and losing the case because of his failure to come to court. In 2018, a warrant was put out for his arrest for failing to turn over financial documents in relation to the case. However, Taylor was able to avoid jail time by turning in the documents.

In July, it was reported that the judge presiding over the case ruled that Rainey could seize all of Taylor’s royalties until the $7 million was paid off. This comes after he had been trying to avoid paying Rainey the $7 million, she had won in damages. This includes any money from his record label as well.