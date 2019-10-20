Actress and reality star Masika Kalysha recently posted a meme to her Instagram page denouncing the promotion of sexuality to children through television and film. The meme read ‘Its not about sexuality or heterosexuality. Stop promoting sexuality to our children period, Let kids be kids’.

In her caption, the Love and Hip Hop start wrote, “This is for the fools that thinks it’s “progressive” when Disney has a gay couple kissing next to Nemo… NO #KB ain’t watching Adam and Eve in sexual situations the hell u think I’m supposed to let her watch Adam and Steve lip lockin for. It’s not progressive it’s SUGGESTIVE and I suggest you let a child be a child.”

Do you think Hollywood should be allowed to promote what they wanton is it too much for children?