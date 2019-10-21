A sequel to the 2004 comedy, Johnson’s Family Vacation, starring Cedric the Entertainer, is reportedly in the works.

The legendary comedian will reprise his role as Nate Johnson, the patriarch of the Johnsons, who takes his family on a cross-country road trip for a family reunion.

DeVon Franklin is on board to produce the flick through his Franklin Entertainment banner. Cedric will also serve as a producer alongside, Eric Rhone, via his A Bird and A Bear Entertainment. The writer for Like Mike and Just Wright, Michael Elliot, will pen the sequel.

The original film grossed $31 million in theaters. Aside from Cedric the Entertainer, the cast included Vanessa Williams, Solange Knowles, Shad Moss, Gabby Soleil, and Steve Harvey. There’s no word if the other cast members will reprise their roles, but social media users are already asking if Bow Wow will be apart of it.