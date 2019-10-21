Barney & Friends was a major part of a lot of our childhoods, and some may be happy to know that he’s coming to the big screen.

Mattel Films is joining forces with Get Out star, Daniel Kaluuya, to produce a live-action film based on the beloved purple dinosaur.

Kaluuya claims that Barney was “a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood.” That’s why he considers this a passion project. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

Daniel isn’t the only one excited about the project. Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films said that “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations.” He added, “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”