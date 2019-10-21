Words by Dylan Kemp

Yesterday, Fetty Wap was charged with misdemeanor battery for punching a security guard last month at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas.

The “679” and “My Way” rapper had gotten into an altercation with a Mirage Hotel valet back in September. Three security guards had attempted to break up the altercation and perform a citizen’s arrest. However, they ended up getting punched in the face by Wap. Las Vegas Metro PD later showed up and took the New Jersey rapper into custody. He was later booked on three counts of misdemeanor battery, one for each person he was accused of hitting.

There were different accounts of the incident, some claiming that Wap had hit three security guards and others claiming Wap hit one security guard three times. Two of the battery charges were dropped after video surveillance footage of the incident was released that shows Wap clearly hitting one security guard three times.

Check out the video of the incident below.