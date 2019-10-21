With all the talk going on about a top 50 rappers list, legendary Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex through his hat in the ring posting his top 50 on Instagram Monday morning. Flex based his list on skill level, bars, body of work and impact.

Jay-Z earned the number 1 spot on Flex’s list, followed by Andre 3000, Nas, Rakim and Drake respectively to round out his top 5.

Flex almost comically added an asterisk next to Drake’s name saying “questionable pen” obviously due to leaked reference tracks of hit records Drake rapped on but were written by Quentin Miller. Kanye West at number 17 was awarded the same asterisk although Ye’s pen isn’t really “questionable” since he openly has accepted bars from other artists.

Remy Ma landed at 25 on Flex’s list and is the highest listed female MC. Lauryn Hill earned the 42 spots with Eve and Nicki Minaj at 48 and 49 respectively.

“Very hard to narrow down but after weeks of thought here it is,” Flex wrote on the post. Some notable artists on this list are Lil Wayne at 13, Meek Mill at 40, Pusha T cracking Flex’s top 10 at number 8, and Young Thug catching the 50 spot.

An important note is that the list is based on living MCs, so Tupac, Biggie, Big L, Big Pun are names that would probably make a Flex all-time list, but won’t be on this list.

See the full list below.