

Gucci Mane sat down with Charlamagne tha God for a one on one interview that covered his career, personal transformation and more.

When CThaGod asked Gucci about his relationship with Migos, Big GuWop revealed that he owed an apology to members of the group. Charla would then ask how often does he find the need to apologize and Gucci made sure to know that his brush up with Angela Yee on the Breakfast Club did not warrant one.

Gucci believed that he was banned from the show, Charlamagne stated he was not, but Gucci still let it be known how he felt. In 2016, Gucci Mane hit the Breakfast Club and created a meme moment which he stated was a moment of self-defense.

“I meant no disrespect to [Angela Yee]. I wasn’t trying to humiliate that girl or embarrass her no kind of way. I was just defending myself, showing, ‘Hey, if you’re going to tell somebody that I’m banned from the radio station or declining, this is gettin’ me to decline,'” Gucci shared.

Charlamagne stated that he did not know where the rumors began, but Big Gucci does.

“It came from that punk ass bitch, man. And DJ Envy. He’s a pussy, too… Envy pussy, man. Pussy. He was scared to even come. You know he scared. Where he at?… He wasn’t gon’ come because of the day that People Square thing and you wasn’t there, he was there and the girl or whatever,” Gucci replied. “I got an issue with him. I’mma step to him when I see him. Just like when I seen him stepped to the people talkin’ about his wife when they came up there and he confronted them. So I’mma confront him about what him and Angela did and if he come at me wrong, I’mma slap the shit out of him. It won’t be his first-time gettin’ slapped.”

DJ Envy heard the words and has issued a response. He acknowledged that Charlamagne gave him a heads up about the interview and gave the green light to release it.

“This isn’t the 1st time I’ve been threatened by an artist and probably won’t be the last time… I never been slapped, or snuffed or jumped before so not sure where that came from,” Envy wrote.

You can read his full response below.