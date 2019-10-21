Juice WRLD Brings the Bass at the McDonald’s Beat of My City Tour in His Hometown of Chicago

The inaugural Beat of My City tour wrapped in Chicago, bring hometown hero Juice WRLD to the stage.

After a show in New York City, Juice WRLD took the capacity crowd on a run of hits, including “Lucid Dreams.”

The Chicago edition of Beat of My City was hosted by Tone Kapone of WGCI at Vertiport. Empire star Serayah and The Chi star Jacob Latimore were on hand for the show, which had DJ Oreo as the house DJ. Also at the event were arcade video games, selfie stations for Instagram posts and the ability to get custom t-shirts. The event wouldn’t be complete without McDonalds Fries and Cheeseburgers.

The Beat of My City Tour allowed for artists to give back to their hometown communities. In his partnership, Juice WLRD assisted in providing resources to the 100 Black Men of Chicago, Inc. to continue to support young African-American males in being positive role models. In partnership with Genius, over $70,000 was raised to benefit the communities of the Beat of My City artists.