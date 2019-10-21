The world will get the latest release from Kanye West, Jesus is King, this Friday. But according to Ye’s pastor, the Chicago rapper almost folded on rap.

Speaking with Apologia Studios, West’s pastor, Adam Tyson, said the belief that Hip-Hop is “the devil’s music” almost made Ye hang up for his mic for good.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson said. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.'”

Kanye joined Placerita Bible Church where Tyson pastors this past May.

You can see the conversation with Pastor Tyson below.