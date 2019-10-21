Kanye West’s Sunday Service has grown exponentially since its start. He has seemingly won back the hearts of many who “canceled” him for his slavery comments.

Looks like Ye wants to expand the brand even more because he filed a request in July for a line of Sunday Service merchandise which included, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, shirts, socks, and other apparel.

But his request was denied according to Insider.com. The US Patent & Trademark Office cited the reason was due to a “likelihood of confusion.”

According to documents obtained by Insider, Jeff Jonas, known as DJ Escape, got “Sunday Service” trademarked in 2014. So that’s a dub.

Kanye West sold his religious-themed apparel at Sunday’s Service and recently launched a Jamaican-themed one after taking the service to Kingston on Friday.