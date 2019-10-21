Memphis natives Key Glock and Young Dolph announced their No Rules Tour that will start on February 5. It will represent their joint album Dum and Dummer. The project was produced by Bandplay. They will be on “Water On Water On Water” once they perform state to state. The presale is on sale now and it will be sold to the general public on Friday, October 25 on www.youngdolph.com.
Peep the tour dates below.
Young Dolph & Key Glock No Rules Tour Dates:
February 5 – Seattle, WA, ShowBox
February 6 – Portland, OR, Roseland
February 8 – San Francisco, CA, Regency Center
February 9 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
February 11 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
February 13 – San Diego, CA, Music Box
February 14 – Phoenix, AZ, The Marquee
February 16 – Denver, CO
February 18 – Bourbon, Lincoln, NB
February 19 – Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom
February 20 – Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom
February 21 – San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater
February 22 – Houston, TX, House of Blues
February 23 – Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
February 25 – Birmingham, Al
February 26 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
February 27 – Charlotte, NC, The Filmore
February 28 – Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues
February 29 – Greensboro, NC, Piedmont
March 1 – Washington, DC, The Fillmore
March 4 – Boston, MA, House of Blues
March 5 – Philadelphia, PA, TLA
March 6 – New York, NY, Sony Hall
March 7 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
March 8 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews
March 10 – Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom
March 11 – Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room
March 12 – Kansas City, MO, Uptown
March 13 – St Louis, MO, Pop’s
March 15 – Chicago, IL, Vic Theater
March 17 – Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom
March 18 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater
March 19 – Des Moines, IA, Val Air