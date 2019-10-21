Memphis natives Key Glock and Young Dolph announced their No Rules Tour that will start on February 5. It will represent their joint album Dum and Dummer. The project was produced by Bandplay. They will be on “Water On Water On Water” once they perform state to state. The presale is on sale now and it will be sold to the general public on Friday, October 25 on www.youngdolph.com.

Peep the tour dates below.

Young Dolph & Key Glock No Rules Tour Dates:

February 5 – Seattle, WA, ShowBox

February 6 – Portland, OR, Roseland

February 8 – San Francisco, CA, Regency Center

February 9 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

February 11 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

February 13 – San Diego, CA, Music Box

February 14 – Phoenix, AZ, The Marquee

February 16 – Denver, CO

February 18 – Bourbon, Lincoln, NB

February 19 – Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom

February 20 – Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom

February 21 – San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater

February 22 – Houston, TX, House of Blues

February 23 – Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

February 25 – Birmingham, Al

February 26 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

February 27 – Charlotte, NC, The Filmore

February 28 – Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues

February 29 – Greensboro, NC, Piedmont

March 1 – Washington, DC, The Fillmore

March 4 – Boston, MA, House of Blues

March 5 – Philadelphia, PA, TLA

March 6 – New York, NY, Sony Hall

March 7 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

March 8 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews

March 10 – Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom

March 11 – Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room

March 12 – Kansas City, MO, Uptown

March 13 – St Louis, MO, Pop’s

March 15 – Chicago, IL, Vic Theater

March 17 – Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom

March 18 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

March 19 – Des Moines, IA, Val Air