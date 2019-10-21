Lizzo Ties Iggy Azalea for Longest Run on Top of Hot 100 By Female Rap Artist

After a one week break, Lizzo and her hit single “Truth Hurts” has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The rising star had her consecutive streak stop at six weeks with the release of “Highest in the Room” by Travis Scott. Her return to the peak has tied “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea as the longest rule ever for a rap song by a female artist.

The first time the single hit the top of the Billboard list was September 7.

Previous efforts to hit number one and included a female rapper was Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” which had a 3 week run in 2017, Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing),” which experienced a 2 week run in 1998 and one week stints for “I Like It” from CARDI B with Bad Bunny & J Balvin, and “Stand Up” by Ludacris, which featured Shawnna.

Billboard details “Truth Hurts” also sits atop the Radio Songs chart for a fifth week with 115.3 million audience impressions and is at the top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs for the eighth week in a row.

Next week we will see if Lizzo can hold it down for a Hot 100 record-breaking eighth week.