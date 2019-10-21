Antonio Brown’s grievance against the Oakland Raiders may have taken a hit after newly revealed text messages were released to hurt Brown’s case against the franchise. Raiders owner Mark Davis released text messages sent to him by the wide receiver asking to be released from the team before the regular season.

Brown has been fighting the Raiders for his $30 million guarantees that were in the contract he signed during the offseason. The Raiders withheld Brown’s $30 million is that he never played a game with the team, and according to Yahoo News, the text messages demanding a release make the Raiders case even stronger.

To anyone following AB on social media, it was no secret that his run in Oakland was nearing an end after the All-Pro pass catcher trashed his team during the preseason. Brown publicly slammed the organization for fines he accrued for missing practices, and of course the infamous argument between Davis and Brown where Brown allegedly called Davis a “cracker.”

AB was released from the Raiders on September 7th, one day before the first game which prompted celebration from the former Steeler who soon after signed with Super Bowl favorites the New England Patriots in what many claims was a chess move by Brown.

Brown agreed to a $9 million signing bonus with the Patriots but only played one game with the team before he was released due to multiple sexual harassment scandals that came about after Brown signed to the Patriots.

AB is still trying to get back onto the NFL field this season but it’s difficult to see a team taking a chance on him this year.