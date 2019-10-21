Buddy Hield wanted to get paid and that’s exactly what the Sacramento Kings did for him on Monday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Hield and the Kings have agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract extension which includes several performance-based bonuses that could push the deal to $106M. The 26-year old shooting guard, entering his fourth season in the NBA, averaged career-highs across the board last season with 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The $94M deal isn’t the $110M offer that Hield was reportedly hoping for, but he’ll now have a chance to earn close to that amount if he plays at that elite level.

Those numbers may seem high, but considering the season Hield had last year, the fact that the contract decreases over time, and the timely resolution to a potentially messy saga, this is a huge win for Sacramento. Over the weekend, Hield told the Sacramento Bee that the Kings’ early contract offer — reportedly four-year, $90 million, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes — was “an insult.” In the end, Hield signed an extension that guarantees less than that and is only likely to be $1 million more than that per season if he maintains his production.

With Hield locked in for the next four seasons, the franchise can continue to develop the rest of the young core.

The Kings will open the 2019-20 season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, October 23, followed by their home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 25.