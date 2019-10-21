UFC star Conor McGregor is being investigated after a second woman claims that the MMA fighter sexually assaulted her in Ireland. According to reports, McGregor allegedly assaulted the woman outside of a bar in Dublin earlier this month. McGregor has denied all claims of sexual assault.

No charges have yet been filed against McGregor, but these claims come on the back of another sexual assault allegation from December 2018, and an assault of an elderly man from April, a case that is still pending.

McGregor was arrested in January after the first sexual assault accusation came about. Still, no charges were filed at the time. McGregor announced his retirement during that time, but Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White says McGregor will be back in 2020.

McGregor has been out of the octagon since last year after Khabib Nurmagomedov forced submission to remain undefeated. Prior to that fight, McGregor hasn’t fought in the octagon since 2016 mainly due to McGregor transitioning into boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

In a Twitter spat with McGregor, Nurmagomedov in Russian called McGregor a rapist and an alcoholic.