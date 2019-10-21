A hard-fought game 6 resulted in a win for The Houston Astros and an invitation to the World Series. The Yankees fought hard to push the series to 7 games, but it would be a Jose Altuve walk-off homerun that would send the Yanks back to the Bronx in 6.

The Astros got off to a fast start at Minute Maid Park with 3 first-inning runs. It would be a Yuli Gurriel 3 run shot to left field that gave the Astros an early lead, but the persistent Yankees would mount a comeback in the 9th.

At the top of the 9th inning with the Yankees down 4-2, DJ LeMahieu sent one over the wall to tie things up. But in the bottom 9, Altuve would close things out and send Houston to its second World Series in 3 years.

The Houston Astros will represent the American League when they face off against the Washington Nationals in the World Series. The Nationals swept the Cardinals to get to the World Series and have been waiting to find out who their opponent would be.

Game 1 of the Astros vs the Nationals is Tuesday, October 22.