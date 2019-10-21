NFL free agent safety Su’a Cravens and Nuggets guard Malik Beasley got into a physical altercation in an apartment building lobby. The entire exchange was caught on the building’s surveillance cameras, and the footage was obtained by TMZ.

In the video, Beasley can be seen pacing in the lobby waiting for Cravens to arrive. When he shows up, Beasley throws the first punch, but Su’a ultimately gets the upper hand in the ensuing scuffle.

The fight was sparked by an Instagram model named Montana Yao, according to TMZ. Beasley and Yao are in a relationship and share a son. She was present at the fight and was one of the people that pulled Su’a off the basketball player. Cravens went on to taunt Beasley and gloat about his victory on social media.

“I just had to beat an n—a ass that just tried me,” Cravens said, still wearing the same outfit as he did during the fight. “Scratched my face, but If—ked that n—a up, ol’ bitch ass n—a.”

Police did not respond to the apartment building after the fight, TMZ Sports reports.

Cravens, who signed with the Broncos in 2018, was cut by the team three weeks after the altercation. He remained a free agent as of Monday.

The Nuggets were aware of the incident in August, but won’t be commenting because there were no charges filed.