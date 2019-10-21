Keeping their collaborative efforts going strong for yet another season, Supreme and Levi’s unite once again to drop a fire set of Fall/Winter 2019 gear on us.

Similar to the FW18 collection, the core attraction here is definitely with the jackets. The go-to choice of denim is switched out for a reflective nylon material, and even comes with a matching set of pants and a bucket hat in three color options. The yellow is the standout for many reasons, but classic all-black will always be a staple and the camo digs are pretty fly as well.

Cop the new Supreme x Levi’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection starting this Thursday (October 24) online and in-store at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris flagship shops. Japan will see the release this Saturday (October 26). Lookbook below: