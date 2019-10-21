Syd has announced that she will be launching a celebrity eBay charity auction to benefit Bahamas citizens.

The auction will feature clothing, artist merchandise, and signed items from Childish Gambino, Kehlani, Macy Gray, The Internet, Vince Staples and more. This is not the first time that Syd has done something notable for the hurricane victims.

She hosted a gala that was themed “A Night at The Disco” and was celebrated by guests dressing up their best ’70s fit. She raised over $9000 for the relief and had Adidas and RedBull for the donation.