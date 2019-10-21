Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Festival Sells Out Before Line Up Announcement

Just one week after topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Travis Scott is back with big moves, selling out the ASTROWORLD festival.

All ticket packages for the festival are officially gone and 50,000 fans from across the globe will attend the second annual day-long festival, which will happen on Saturday, November 9 and NRG Park. The festival has become the largest music festival in the city of Houston.

As of writing, there has not been a line up announced beyond Travis joining as the headliner.

You can see Travis Scott’s announcement below.