Wack 100 Reportedly Said Nipsey Hussle Wasn’t Bout That Life in Never Before Heard Audio

There has been quite a bit of controversy following the death of Nipsey Hussle. The public is still trying to make sense of the situation, and his family continues to mourn him. But this didn’t stop Wack 100 for allegedly talking crazy about the slain rapper.

Gossip of the City obtained audio of Wack going in on Nipsey saying he should’ve stayed in a rapper’s lane because that’s all he was. The clip was reportedly two minutes and thirteen seconds long and he even said his killer, Eric Holder known as Shitty Cuz in the streets, is the real gangster.

The audio isn’t on the Internet but GOTC says Nip’s brother, Blacc Sam, and his bodyguard, J Roc, heard it. His bodyguard who is now retired, responded in an Instagram post. Lauren London posted a cryptic photo of The Godfather film.

Wack 100 doubled down on his unheard comments on social media. “FOR ALL YOU NON BUSINESS PEOPLE MENTAL MIDGETS WHOS BRAIN DOESN’T THINK PAST WHAT YOU THINK YOU KNOW PAY ATTENTION TO THE RECORD LABEL STAMP AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POST….. YOU CAN’T CLAIM SOMETHING THATS ALREADY SPOKEN FOR BUT YOU CAN PUSH IT HOW YOU WANT TO. #DUMMIES” he wrote with a picture of Faith Evan’s “Tears of Joy” single on Apple Music which was released through her prolific music group.

On the other hand, The Game is seemingly unbothered. He posted a picture debuting his new hairstyle as he smiles “through the bullsh*t.”

It’s unclear what warranted The Game’s manager to go on his rant, but this comes after The Documentary rapper received backlash for his latest imprint, Prolific Records. Fans are accusing him of trying to monetize off of the late rapper’s brand.

The Game is a fuckin weirdo bro. Nigga could be Nipsey or come close to what Nipsey was to us. — Ayo Tru! (@word2tru) October 20, 2019

@TheGame YOU ARE NOT NIPSEY!😂 Be yourself sir. — Baby Ja83y🎸 (@JiggyJofficial) October 20, 2019

The game wanted to secretly be Nipsey and it shows — Mango Chutney🥭 (@DarkieCee) October 20, 2019

The Game lowkey been on weirdo time since nipsey died , bruh took nips flow , his branding for clothing , and now he got the braids 🥴 — Mac (@Just_AaronM) October 20, 2019

it was the game basically tryna b like Nipsey..again 🥴 — 𓆉A.K👶🏾👶🏼 (@dopeitsjuju) October 20, 2019

I been saying Game is a weirdo for years now but him slowly trying to become Nipsey is truly some of the weirdest, corniest shit I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/b1j93VOIM3 — Nick Pit (@pitlookinboy) October 20, 2019

Wow, i’m not saying The Game is trying to swine Nip’s flow but this joint I just listened to by him sounded real Nipsey-like bro 🤔 — Kbeeeezy (@MFMarvecoooool) October 20, 2019

The game really trying to morph into nipsey 🥴 — Evan (@Valvedo_225) October 20, 2019

Nipsey wouldn’t do half of what the game doin if it was him who died instead lmao nigga a fuckin burger — Neo (@7DBeezy) October 20, 2019

Somebody please tell game dumbass he ain’t the new #NipseyHussle. You trynna change into #nipsey or something ?? pic.twitter.com/TCQsUkiDBh — Hot Sauce and Ketchup (@JAREDJCB) October 20, 2019

Ngga Game Can Switch Up His Flow, Grow His Hair Out, Get “Prolific” Tatted On His Eyeball, Start Bangin 60s… And He STILL Won’t Have The Character Nipsey Had. They Ain’t Gon Love You Like That, Dawg. https://t.co/7msVk7UE64 — Philly Philly! Eagles 3-3 (@Huey_G_Newton) October 20, 2019

On the other hand, others think he’s just paying homage to his close friend.

Didn’t know Nipsey was the only guy to ever have braids. Plus The Game been had a beard for years now https://t.co/CTqKxa1oy5 — Jimmy 🕸🎃 (@TornAchillesJim) October 20, 2019

The Game is hella fucking sexy ngl 😩

(Not comparing him to Nipsey) lol https://t.co/yI9RGIixvx — jocelyn (@jocewho8) October 20, 2019

TMC. He’s still keepin Nipsey name alive. He’s the ONLY one whose truly doin that. Instagram and all. A blood who got his lambo painted Blue and got Nip face and what he stood for on the whip. That’s respect and loyalty. Y’all should salute @thegame for this shit. This real af https://t.co/u3oWWctfKk — Vibe… (@3GTILIDIE) October 20, 2019

They forget that The Game is part of his success. He was the first person to ever bring nipsey on tour. I never met nipsey either and still till this day I can’t believe he’s gone. — Ashley Cragford (@nayal65) October 20, 2019

i feel like i’ve seen the Game with braids and a beard before nipsey died so….. — t00 bL3$$3d (@fuegalove) October 20, 2019

Nothing wrong with the game, the man makes gud music have plenty of cds wit ppl on it, does a lot for communities, Nipsey was on tour wit him for years off an on, they was cool an close, that man left g-unit an became even more successful, — Hank joesph 🕊🕊 (@hankstallion) October 20, 2019

Niggas always forget The Game has a lot to do with Nipsey’s success. — Jimmy Conway. (@goodfellag_) October 20, 2019

Y’all ever consider that the Game is really mourning Nipsey’s death & taking it extremely hard?

I never met Nipsey a day in my life and for two weeks I cried about his death

Imagine the people who actually knew him intimately

Some of y’all so corny and judgy

Like be quiet — Olayinka Almaroof🎀 (@DeborahAlmaroof) October 20, 2019

The game put nipsey on lol — ♚ (@EsotericKing_) October 20, 2019