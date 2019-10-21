Young Thug, Gunna, and Wheezy brought the blazing single “Hot” to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. As you can see that the performance started off with the Temple University Diamond marching band.

Wheezy orchestrated it by having Gunna coming out all black rapping his verse followed by Thugger coming out with all-white by finishing the song off. So Much Fun album is one of his best yet that recently reached No. 1. The “Surf” rapper has been on tour and sold out every show.

Peep the performance below.