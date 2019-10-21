The youth in Hip-Hop continues to show how strong they are. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in his career with AI YoungBoy 2.

The album topped the charts with 110,000 album-equivalent units for its first week, powered by a strong streaming presence. 3,000 copies of the album were physically sold.

Joining YoungBoy in the top 10 is Wale with his Wow… That’s Crazy album hitting No. 7 and Lil Tjay’s True 2 Myself holding down the no. 5 spot. Post Malone is slotted at the No. 2 slot, DaBaby remains in the top 5, holding down the No.4 slot and Summer Walker brings a splash of R&B to the list with her Over It effort sitting at No. 3.

AI YoungBoy 2 now has 144.7 million on-demand streams in the opening week. The album is the first release from YoungBoy since his release from prison in August.