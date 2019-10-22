Cardi B is riding high off rekindling her exotic dancer spirit in her silver screen debut for Hustlers, she will now kick it into high speed, joining the cast of Fast & Furious 9.

Entertainment Weekly confirms the Invasion of Privacy rapper will have a small role in the return of the Fast Family in the upcoming film. Vin Diesel teased Cardi’s appearance in an Instagram from the set of the film in the United Kingdom.

Diesel shared that it was the last day of filming in the U.K. and was day 86 of work on the film.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi said alongside Diesel. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

The film will be directed by Justin Lin and is set to bring back the cast of Diesel along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Charlize Theron and more. In addition to Cardi B, WWE Superstar and actor John Cena will also be joining the cast.

Fast 9 hits a theater near you on May 22, 2020.