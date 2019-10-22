Casanova Had a Few Things to Get Off His Chest Following Disappointing First-Week Sales Of ‘Behind These Scars’

This week on the Billboard 200 chart proved to be a great one for urban music, with six of the top 10 albums being Hip-Hop records and two coming from R&B artists. Unfortunately, the highly-anticipated debut album by Casanova, Behind These Scars, didn’t make it to the top. Actually, it didn’t even make it on the chart at all.

In an ironic twist of fate, YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped on the same day as Casanova and ended up claiming the top spot with his debut LP AI YoungBoy 2, achieving his first-ever number one record in the process. The top-sellers rounded up with Post Malone at #2 with Hollywood’s Bleeding, Summer Walker at #3 with Over It, DaBaby at #4 with KIRK, Lil TJay debuting on the cart as well at #5 with True 2 Myself, pop princess Taylor Swift at #6 with Lover, Wale debuting on the chart at #7 with Wow… That’s Crazy, alt-pop newbie Billie Eilish coasting at #8 with When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We All Go?, Chris Brown surprisingly still on the chart at #9 with Indigo and finally Young Thug closing out the top 10 with So Much Fun.

Its a bit skeptical at how Behind These Scars completely missed the chart, especially when considering albums like J. Cole’s album KOD, Trippie Redd’s mixtape A Love Letter to You 3 and even YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s mixtape Realer, all released a year ago, even managed to chart at the very bottom.

Suffice it to say, Cas wasn’t too pleased with the results. Take a look at his response — all caps of course:

“AYO SOMETHING MUST BE GOING ON WITH @billboardcharts. I AINT NO WHERE TO BE FOUND THIS SHIT IS NOT FUNNY AT ALL SO DONT LAUGH IM ABOUT TO BUY MY OWN FUCKING ALBUM A MILLION TIMES FUCK THAT I AINT GOING OUT LIKE THAT ‼️”

Whether it’s a chart error or he just didn’t do the album promo justice — Behind These Scars doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page! — we can only hope that he has better luck on the charts next week.

