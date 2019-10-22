Charlamagne Tha God is rooting for everyone that is Black, and unlike many people who claim to be doing the same, he put his money where his mouth is.

BOSSIP reports that the radio host established a scholarship fund at South Carolina State University in honor of his mother, who is an alumni at the school.

The radio host presented the $250K at the college’s homecoming last weekend.

“Today was South Carolina States homecoming and I had the honor of announcing “The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund” named after my mother and my grandmothers maiden names,” he shared. “We will be providing scholarships to black women in South Carolina who Major in English, (my mother’s major) Communications, (because I’m a Radio/TV Guy), and for any sister that wants to be a mental health professional,” Charlamagne explained in his caption.

“Always remember investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU asks for money, open that wallet.” The Black Privilege author shared the heartfelt moment on his Instagram account and jokingly added, “I’m tapped out until February so to all friends and family, don’t even consider calling me this holiday season for nothing.”