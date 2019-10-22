Charlamagne Tha God is rooting for everyone that is Black, and unlike many people who claim to be doing the same, he put his money where his mouth is.
BOSSIP reports that the radio host established a scholarship fund at South Carolina State University in honor of his mother, who is an alumni at the school.
The radio host presented the $250K at the college’s homecoming last weekend.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Black People like I said yesterday an investment into an HBCU is an investment into the future of our people. Salute to everyone who did their part yesterday at @scstate1896 homecoming. The SC State Club donated 215,889 dollars to @scstateathletics and OG @whipclyburn stunted on us all with his 1.7 million dollar endowment that will fund S.C. State honors college scholarships. The SC State University Honors college is named after his late wife Dr. Emily England Clyburn who is also a Moncks Corner native and the reason Congressman Clyburn always tells me I’m the SECOND best thing to come out of Moncks Corner…😂 which would actually push me further down the list because I’m putting my wife before me….anyway just always remember if you really rooting for everybody black the next time an HBCU ask for money, open your wallet!!!! It’s a blessing to be a blessing. GOD IS EVERYTHING!!! 🙏🏿 #WeFightDifferent
“Today was South Carolina States homecoming and I had the honor of announcing “The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund” named after my mother and my grandmothers maiden names,” he shared. “We will be providing scholarships to black women in South Carolina who Major in English, (my mother’s major) Communications, (because I’m a Radio/TV Guy), and for any sister that wants to be a mental health professional,” Charlamagne explained in his caption.
“Always remember investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU asks for money, open that wallet.” The Black Privilege author shared the heartfelt moment on his Instagram account and jokingly added, “I’m tapped out until February so to all friends and family, don’t even consider calling me this holiday season for nothing.”