After spending an entire summer bumping to the ROTD3 posse cut “Down Bad” — the ‘posse’ in this case being J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang and Young Nudy — Dreamville fans can now enjoy the compilation album cut’s official music video based in the heart and heat of East Atlanta.

ATL proved to be the perfect location for this shoot. Not only do three of the five emcees featured on the track hail from Hotlanta, but the Revenge of the Dreamers III album itself was actually recorded at Tree Sound Studios over the highly publicized 10-day “rap camp” sessions. As the track was recorded in the city, this video makes it all feel like one big homecoming. A collective effort from Chad Tennies, Mac Grant, Caleb Seales and Mike Dan was responsible for the video’s direction, which combines high quality production with a DIY-style camera aesthetic that ultimately makes for pretty dope visuals. It’s also just nice seeing rap’s most diverse collective running through The A with a carefree vibe.

Watch the new music video for “Down Bad” above, featuring J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang and Young Nudy, then go listen to Revenge of the Dreamers III right now on all streaming platforms.