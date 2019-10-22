Future is continuing his efforts in giving back to his community, hosting the 8th Annual Golden Wishes Gala this coming November.

The Golden Wishes Gala celebrates senior citizens and their lifelong contributions to the community. The gala will provide a fine dining experience, a live band, and DJ to provide the music to make sure the dancing occurs and brings in active leaders and influencers from the Atlanta community.

The event started with 45 guests at a local YMCA and will now bring in 750 to Georgia’s Aquarium.

Earlier this year, Future provided college scholarships throughout his Legendary Nights Tour and served 700 seniors from the Metro Atlanta area for a day of health and wellness in The Freewishes Senior Fitness Day.

The FreeWishes foundation is co-founded by Stephanie Jester and his sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson.

All Seniors 62+ are welcome with ID and RSVP. To register for the Golden Wishes Gala visit: https://freewishes.org