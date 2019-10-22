Over the years many fans have suggested that Gucci Mane was cloned because of his clean-cut, new image. But we caught glimpses of the “old Gucci” in a recent one-on-one sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

The Atlanta rapper took shots at his new opps, Angela Ye and DJ Envy when the radio personality asked about his alleged ban from The Breakfast Club. “It came from that punk ass bitch. And DJ Envy—he’s a pussy, too. Envy’s pussy, man,” Gucci said 54 minutes into the interview.

The beef between Charlamagne’s co-host’s and Gucci started in 2016 after the rapper claimed Angela was making sexual advances at him live on-air, which she denied. He claims he was banned since that interview went viral, but addressed the speculations live on air. Yee says Guwop was never banned and she never had his number or wanted to have sex with him.

On the other hand, his issues with Envy stems from the DJ resurfacing his 2013 Twitter rant, where he claimed to sleep with most of the popular women in the industry. “The day he did the people’s court thing—he was there. Him and the girl or whatever. So he ain’t have the nuts to come after he did that,” Gucci continued. “Just like the way he stepped to [Desus and Mero] when they were talking about his wife…. I’ma confront him about what he and Angela did, and if he come at me wrong, I’ma slap the shit out him…. It ain’t gonna be his first time getting slapped.”

The Queens DJ hilariously responded in a picture of him and his dog that Gucci referenced in his threat.

“This isn’t the 1st time I’ve been threatened by an artist and probably won’t be the last time,” the caption says. “I never been slapped, or snuffed or jumped before so not sure where that came from… but funny by all means.”

He also clarified why Gucci Mane might have thought he was banned in the first place. Because Envy wanted Yee’s approval before bringing Gucci to the show again.

“@laflare1017 was never banned from the @breakfastclubam When asked, ‘Would I do an interview without Yee…’ My reply was, ‘I will not do anything unless you clear it with my co-worker..’ We call that riding for your team where I’m from!!! And he’s upset because my coworker defended herself.,” he continued. “When Gucci did that post about Yee, she defended herself on the Breakfast Club and he’s mad because ‘I let her do it’. I Have never ran from a Conversation in my life… My Kids are good, my wife is great and My Dog is excellent… Anyway, I heard some lies and wanted to address it.”